Bangladesh aim to end 14-year-old winless run against West Indies in T20Is Bangladesh will look to carry on their winning run in T20Is and end a 14-year-long run against the West Indies as the two teams lock horns in a three-match T20I series. The Bangla Tigers have won their last four T20I series in a row.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh and West Indies kick off a three-match T20I series with both teams being at opposite spectrums. Bangladesh have won four in four T20I series and will be looking to bag their fifth on the trot, while the Windies will look to break the horror run of having lost their last seven bilateral T20I series.

The two teams competed in an ODI series last week, which was won by Bangladesh 2-1, with the Windies winning the second one in a Super Over. Despite being on a high, Bangladesh are aiming to break their 14-year-long wait as they have not defeated the Windies at home in a T20I series since last winning the one-off contest in October 2011.

The Windies have toured Bangladesh for T20Is twice since then, winning one 1-0 in December 2012, before bagging another one 2-1 in December 2018. The two teams have not played much T20I cricket against each other, with only 19 face-offs between them.

It is pretty close in terms of head-to-head numbers, with Windies holding a slender 9-8 advantage over the Bangladesh side, with two games being no-result finishes.

Bangladesh look for fifth T20I series win, Windies look to break the run

Bangladesh are riding on a high. They have won four T20I series on the trot, having beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands before falling short in the Asia Cup and then blanking Afghanistan 3-0 in Dubai.

The Bangla Tigers are boosted by the return of captain Litton Das, who missed the team's last two matches in the Asia Cup 2025 due to his rib injury. He is set to open back for his team as the squad takes a similar look to that of the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, the West Indies are looking to end their seven-game losing streak in the T20I series, including a shocking loss to Nepal in September. The last T20I series win for the two-time T20 World Champions came in August 2024, when they beat South Africa 3-0 in a home T20I series.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib