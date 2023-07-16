BAN-W vs IND-W: Bangladesh Women create history, record maiden ODI win over Harmanpreet Kaur's team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh women

BAN-W vs IND-W: The Bangladesh Women's Team on Sunday created history as they outclassed India for the first time ever in an ODI match. The Nigar Sultana's side thumped Harmanpreet Kaur and co. in a rain-affected first ODI of the three-match series by 40 runs (DLS method). The batters faltered in a 153 chase being bowled out for a mere 113.

Fast-medium bowler Marufa Akter ran through the Indian batting line-up with 4 wickets to her name. She took the wickets of openers Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana and later the lower middle order batters Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana to jolt Kaur's side. Rabeya Khan bagged three wickets with Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun taking a wicket each.

India did not take responsibility: Harmanpreet

The Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the loss. She stated that the team did not take responsibility and bat well. "We didn't take responsibility and bat well. We were not up to the mark in the bowling too. Sometimes some bowlers bowl very well, overall we are not batting up to the mark and not bowling according to what our strengths are. We have done well in ODI cricket and we have to back ourselves," Kaur said in a post-match interview.

The loss means India will be on the back foot in the three-match series. Bangladesh now have a 1-0 lead ahead of the second contest on July 19. This is India Women's first loss in the ICC Women's Championship after getting six wins in the 2022/23-2025 cycle. The Indian team has gone past Sri Lanka Women and England Women in the three-match series against each of them.

Coming back to the game, India suffered a middle-order collapse. They lost a few early wickets and were reeling at 44/4 but small contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur brought the Women in Blue to 91/5, before they lost their last half side for just 22. Deepti was the highest scorer with 20 runs to her name.

In the first innings, debutant Amanjot Kaur bagged a four-wicket haul. She took the wickets of opener Murshida Khatun, No.3 Fargana Hoque, No.4 and captain Nigar Sultana and No.6 batter Rabeya Khan. For Bangladesh, captain Sultana was the leading run scorer with 39 runs to her name.

