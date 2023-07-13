BAN-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I - Pitch Report: Here's all to know about Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian women cricket team during first T20I against Bangladesh

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) will target a consolation win against India Women (IND-W) in the third and final T20I match at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday, July 13. After losing the first game by seven wickets while defending 114 runs, Bangladesh almost pulled off a memorable win in the second match.

Indian batters struggled against Bangladesh spinners and were restricted to a mere 95/8 total. But India successfully defended 95 runs with Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma taking three wickets each to seal a series win. Harmanpreet Kaur is likely to make some changes to India's playing eleven to rest senior players prior to the ODI series starting on July 16.

Pitch Report - BAN-W vs IND-W at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium offers a balanced surface with a good amount of help for spin bowlers in white-ball cricket. The average first innings score here is 139 after 69 T20Is and it further slips to 122 in the second innings. Spinners from both teams are likely to dominate the last game and so fans can expect a low-scoring clash on Thursday.

​Will Toss Matter?

Unlikely, the Indian team has proved its dominance, and losing toss will not affect much on their winning mentality. They easily chased a 115-run target in the first game and successfully defended 95 runs in the second match of this series here.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 69

Matches won batting first: 33

Matches won bowling first: 36

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 139

Average 2nd Innings scores: 122

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 211/4 (20 Ov) by BAN vs WI

Highest score chased - 194/4 (16.4 Ov) by NZ vs BAN

Lowest total recorded - 60/10 (16.4 Ov) by SL vs BAN

Lowest score defended - 85/10 (19.5 Ov) by SA-W vs BAN-W

Full Squads -

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Monica Patel, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Anusha, Amanjot Kaur, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry

