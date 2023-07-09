BAN-W vs IND-W: Who is Minnu Mani? Player to create history with her maiden appearance for India Women

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Minnu Mani with her India debut cap

BAN W vs IND W: Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women return to the field of action for the first time after their heartbreaking semifinal loss to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The Women in Blue play the Bangladesh women in a three-match T20I series to kick-start preparations for yet another 20-over World Cup in 2024. Meanwhile, for their new assignment, the Indian team has handed debut caps to a couple of women players for the first match against Bangladesh.

Minnu Mani becomes the first woman from Kerala to play for India

Minnu Mani has created history by becoming the first women cricketer to play from the Kerala State in the Indian national team. Mani comes from a very humble background in Choyimoola, Wayanad. Her father Mani CK is a daily wage labourer and her mother Vasantha is a homemaker.

Mani has represented the Women's Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023. She was picked for Rs 30 lakh. Mani is an all-rounder and bowls right-arm offspin. She played three matches for DC Women in the WPL 2023 each against MI Women, GG Women and MI Women again. In the domestic arena, Mani plays for her state Kerala Women.

Who is Bareddy Anusha? Another player to make debut

Notably, Harmanpreet's team also handed Bareddy Anusha her maiden appearance for the Indian team. Barredy is a 20-year-old left-arm spinner hailing from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. She was part of India A Women's squad for the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup that India won. Barredy got a game for the team when she played against Hong Kong. In the domestic circuit, the 20-year-old features for Andhra Women's team.

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Nigar Sultana(w/c), Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani

Latest Cricket News