BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe on TV, online

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run in their last match and will be high on confidence.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are set to go head to head on October 30, Sunday.

While Zimbabwe comes into the match on the back of an incredible victory vs Pakistan, Bangladesh, on the other hand come into the game following a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa by 104 runs.

When will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match be played?

The match will be played on 30th October, Sunday.

What is the venue for the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match?

The match will be played at the The Gabba, Brisbane

At what time will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match start?

The match will begin at 8:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Bangladesh Squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed , Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe Squad:

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams

