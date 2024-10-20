BAN vs SA 1st Test pitch report: How will surface at Shere Bangla National Stadium play for opening game?

Follow us on Image Source : AP, GETTY Bangladesh and South Africa players.

Stepping onto the field for the first time in the post-Shakib-Al Hasan era, Bangladesh will take on South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series in Dhaka from October 21 onwards.

Shakib, who wanted to retire from Tests after playing his last game at home following the India series, has been advised by the government to not to return to Bangladesh due to security reasons. Meanwhile, South Africa are playing their first in Bangladesh after nine years.

Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The Shere Bangla National Stadium offers help to the spinners, as is the case on most subcontinent pitches. However, in the last match played at the venue - between Bangladesh and New Zealand - in December 2023, the ICC rated the pitch unsatisfactory due to the excessive spin rattling the batting line-ups.

The then New Zealand Test skipper Tim Southee had called the surface "probably the worst pitch" he had ever seen. It remains to be seen whether the Bangladesh Cricket Board has made any improvement on the surface or not.

Shere Bangla National Stadium - The Numbers Game

Total Matches - 27

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average 1st innings Score - 327

Average 2nd innings Score - 307

Average 3rd innings Score - 237

Average 4th innings Score - 170

Highest total recorded - 730/6 (187.5 Ovs) By SL vs BAN

Lowest total recorded - 87/10 (32 Ovs) By BAN vs PAK

Highest score chased - 209/1 (44 Ovs) By ENG vs BAN

Lowest score defended - 213/10 (61.3 Ovs) By BAN vs WI

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt