BAN vs PAK T20I Series: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming, and all you need to know With Bangladesh and Pakistan all set to lock horns in a three-game T20I series that is scheduled to kick off on July 20, let us have a look at all you need to know details of the upcoming series between the two sides.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The two teams will lock horns across three T20I matches, and the games will be held on July 20, 22, and 24. It is worth noting that Pakistan’s last T20I assignment came against Bangladesh itself.

The two teams locked horns in a three-game T20I series in the latter stages of May and early June 2025. Pakistan managed to register brilliant wins in the series, winning the first two matches, but succumbed to a loss in the third clash.

On the other hand, Bangladesh’s last T20I assignment came against Sri Lanka. The two sides faced off in a three-game T20I series, with the games being held on July 10, 13, and 16. Where Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the first T20I, Bangladesh registered wins in the next two matches, winning the series.

With both sides coming on the back of series wins, they will hope to put in their best performances and continue their winning run.

Here's all you need to know about the BAN vs PAK T20I Series

Schedule

July 20 (Sunday) - 1st T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur (5:30 PM)

July 22 (Tuesday) - 2nd T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur (5:30 PM)

July 24 (Thursday) - 3rd T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur (5:30 PM)

Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim

Live telecast and streaming

The Pakistan vs. Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the Sports Central YouTube channel.