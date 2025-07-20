BAN vs PAK pitch report: How will surface in Mirpur play for 1st T20I? With Bangladesh all set to take on Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-game series, let us have a look at the pitch report of the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur ahead of the high octane clash between the two sides.

Mirpur:

The stage is set for the beginning of the three-game T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The first T20I of the series will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, on July 20. The two sides will be hoping to put in their best performance and get off to a good start to the series.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh will be coming into the series on the back of a T20I series win against Sri Lanka. Taking on the side across three T20Is, Bangladesh managed to win two matches and lost one. They will hope to continue their form against Pakistan as well.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be coming into the series on the back of a clean sweep against Bangladesh itself. Taking on the side across three T20Is, Pakistan managed to win every game and establish their dominance in the series.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur - Pitch Report

The surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, is one that is quite balanced. Where batters get some help from the surface, the pitch is good for bowling in some cases as well. The spinners are expected to get help in the latter stages of the game as well.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur - T20 Numbers Game

Matches Played - 75

Matches won batting first - 36

Matches won bowling first - 39

Average first inns score - 139

Highest total - 211/4 by BAN vs WI

Highest score chased - 194/4 by SL vs BAN

Squads

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (C), Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (C), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi

