BAN vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan record dominating win over Bangladesh in opening Super 4 match

Pakistan recorded an impressive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, September 6. Pakistan's in-form pace attack shone again to bowl out Bangladesh on just 193 runs while bowling first and then Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan produced brilliant fifties to guide Pakistan to an easy win in their bid for the final of the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan won the toss for Bangladesh and made one change to his team with star batter Litton Das returning to playing eleven in the place of injured Najmul Shanto. But Shakib's decision to bat first backfired quickly as Pakistani pacers dominated the powerplay overs again. Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim tried to fight with a 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket with both veterans scoring fifties.

But Harif Rauf produced another excellent spell to continue his red-hot form in ODIs. He took four wickets while conceding just 19 runs while Naseem Shah picked three to restrict their rivals below the total of 200. Mushfiqur top-scored with 64 runs while Shakib added 53 runs off 57 balls.

While chasing an easy target, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman in the 10th over with just 35 runs on the scoreboard but I-mam-ul-Haq's sensible knock kept them on track for a win. Babar failed on 17 runs but then the next batter Rizwan added an 85-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq for the third wicket. Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 78 runs off 84 balls while Rizwan remained unbeaten on 63 runs off 79 balls to ensure an easy win for Pakistan.

Bangladesh will return to action in a must-win game against Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 9 while high-flying Pakistan will take on tournament favourites India in their next match on September 10.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

