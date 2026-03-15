BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Bangladesh hope for good start with the bat

Mirpur:

Bangladesh and Pakistan lock horns in the 3rd ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides take on each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. It is worth noting that the two sides have won 1 ODI each, and both will hope to put in a good showing in Mirpur as the series hangs in the balance. The clash began on a positive note for Pakistan as the side opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The side will hope to limit Bangladesh to a subpar total in the first innings.

As for Bangladesh, the hosts will look to catch their momentum once more. Despite a win in the 1st ODI, Bangladesh succumbed to a loss in the second clash, but the hosts will aim to get their form back and topple Pakistan as the two sides lock horns in the third ODI.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Masood, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana