BAN vs PAK 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch Sylhet match in India?

New Delhi:

Bangladesh and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the second and final Test of their series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, beginning on Saturday, May 16. Bangladesh marked their first-ever home Test win over Pakistan in the first Dhaka Test, when they defeated the visitors by 104 runs.

Bangladesh would be high on confidence from their first Test win when Nahid Rana tore away the Pakistan middle order with a five-wicket haul to bowl them out for 163 in a 268-run chase at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. This simmered tensions in the Pakistan camp, with a PTI report suggesting that Babar Azam could be reinstated as the Test captain. Babar missed out on the first Test but would be back for the second one.

Pakistan docked WTC points

To make matters worse for Pakistan, they were docked eight points, and the players were slapped with 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate. Resultingly, fell from the seventh place to the eighth spot in the World Test Championship points table with a PCT of 11.110% from their three matches.

The Men in Green have won just one match in the ongoing WTC and have lost two. They linger at eighth, just above the winless West Indies. Pakistan need wins fast if they have to challenge the teams for a spot in the WTC final. They will look to bounce back from their first Test drubbing.

Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the first Test.

When will the BAN vs PAK 2nd Test take place?

The BAN vs PAK 2nd Test will begin on Saturday, May 16.

At what time will the BAN vs PAK 2nd Test begin?

The BAN vs PAK 2nd Test will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM.

Where is the BAN vs PAK 2nd Test being played?

The BAN vs PAK 2nd Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Where can you watch the BAN vs PAK 2nd Test on TV in India?

The live telecast for the BAN vs PAK 2nd Test will not be available on TV in India.

Where can you watch the BAN vs PAK 2nd Test in India?

The live streaming for the BAN vs PAK 2nd Test will be available on the Fancode app and website.

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