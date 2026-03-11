BAN vs PAK 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score: Pakistan six down, Bangladesh in command

Mirpur:

Pakistan and Bangladesh kick off their series by facing off in the 1st ODI of the series. The two sides meet at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The game began on a positive note for hosts Bangladesh as the side won the toss in Mirpur and have opted to bowl first. The side will hope to put in a good showing against Pakistan and limit them to a subpar score in the first innings of the game. Both sides are coming on the back of heavy controversy, with Pakistan facing early elimination from the T20 World Cup and Bangladesh not even getting to participate after they refused to travel to India.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh cited security concerns due to which they refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. The same saw the ICC remain stern as Bangladesh were not allowed to participate in the tournament at all. As for Pakistan, the side qualifed into the Super 8 stage of the tournament, but failed to make it to the knockouts.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain