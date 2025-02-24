BAN vs NZ pitch report: How will surface at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium play for Champions Trophy 2025 clash? Champions Trophy 2025 will move to Rawalpindi for the first time after matches in Lahore, Karachi and Dubai. It is a crunch encounter at the Pindi Stadium with the tournament on the line for Bangladesh with New Zealand already having a win under the belt but it is expected to be a good batting deck.

New Zealand always seem like a professional bunch and a well-oiled machine in any ICC tournament. Yes, last year's T20 World was an anomaly where the Black Caps were knocked out of the group stage but come the Champions Trophy, the Kiwis look like the team to beat and have performed exceptionally well so far in Pakistan in the run-up to the tournament and even in the opening game against a familiar opponent. A win on Monday will seal their spot in the semi-finals and New Zealand will be confident going into the contest against Bangladesh, who are in a little more dire straits.

Bangladesh's batters found it tough on a sluggish Dubai wicket against India in the first game and need their top-order to fire if they have to challenge the Kiwis and stay alive in the tournament. Rawalpindi, traditionally a batting-friendly surface will offer that and plenty more as the Tigers look to bounce back and effectively attempt at causing an upset.

Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi pitch report

Regardless of how the pitch was prepared for the third and final Test between Pakistan and England and how it eventually behaved, Rawalpindi has generally been a great batting track and with the renovation work it has undergone, it is expected to be another cracker of a surface. The last time an ODI was played in Rawalpindi was in 2023 when New Zealand played Pakistan in the first two of the five matches. Even though the Black Caps lost both games, the Kiwis will have a fair idea of how the pitch played.

291 and 337 were chased in the two games rather easily by Pakistan. Overall ground statistics say that the fielding first team has won 14 matches over the team batting first, which has won 12 at this venue. Hence, the captain winning the toss would be eager to bowl first. Since New Zealand have done both and won in the last few matches in Pakistan in recent times, the toss might not matter much. However, Bangladesh, who didn't bat well while batting first against India in Dubai would want to make amends.

It should be a belter of a surface but quality wise and on-paper New Zealand will start as favourites and have enough gas in the bowling tank to even restrict Bangladesh under 300.