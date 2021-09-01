BAN vs NZ 1st T20I: Bangladesh bundle out New Zealand for their joint-lowest total

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Bangladesh bundle out New Zealand for their joint-lowest total

Bangladesh continued their brilliant run in T20Is as they bundled out New Zealand for just 60 in the series opener in Dhaka on Wednesday.

New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, opted to bat first but suffered four blows in the PowerPlay itself. Opener Rachin Ravindra (0), Will Young (5), Colin de Grandhomme (1), and Tom Blundell (2) made their way back in no time.

The Kiwis were eventually skittled out for just 60 in 16.5 overs, with only skipper Latham (18) and Henry Nicholls (18) managing to record double-digit scores.

On the bowling front, Mustafizur Rahman plucked three while conceding 13 runs in his 2.5 overs. Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan and Nasum Ahmed picked two wickets each while Mahedi Hasan added one to his name.

A disappointing batting performance saw New Zealand posting their joint-lowest score in men's T20 Internationals. In 2014, the BlackCaps had posted just 60 runs against Sri Lanka in Chattogram.

New Zealand's lowest totals in men's T20 Internationals:

60 against Bangladesh at Dhaka, 2021* 60 against Sri Lanka at Chattogram, 2014 80 against Pakistan at Christchurch, 2010 81 against Sri Lanka at Lauderhill, 2010

New Zealand's 60-run total is also the lowest total for any team against Bangladesh, who had bowled out Australia for just 62 at Mirpur earlier this month.