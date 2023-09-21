BAN vs NZ 1st ODI: Shere Bangla National Stadium Pitch Report, New Zealand and Bangladesh squads

Follow us on Image Source : BCB/ X Litton Das (left) and Lockie Ferguson (right)

BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Pitch Report: The preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup are underway at full intensity as Bangladesh are slated to take on New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday, September 21.

New Zealand have rested their star players like Tom Latham, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell among others for the series and tearaway pacer Lockie Ferguson has been handed over the responsibility to lead the side in the absence of Latham and as their regular skipper Kane Williamson continues to march towards regaining full fitness.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are without some of their star players themselves. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim have been rested and it allows Litton Das to lead the side ahead of the 50-over World Cup. However, the return of Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah has certainly added to Bangladesh's batting depth.

Shere Bangla National Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is traditionally known to favour spinners and one can expect the Litton Das-led side to go spin-heavy in the first ODI on Thursday. New Zealand also have good spin options up their sleeve in the form of Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra and hence it will make for an intriguing contest.

Shere Bangla National Stadium ODI Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 127

Matches won batting first: 58

Matches won bowling first: 67

Average first innings score: 223

Average second innings score: 192

Highest total scored: 370/4 by India vs Bangladesh

Highest score chased: 330/4 by India vs Pakistan

Lowest total recorded: 58 all out by Bangladesh vs India

Lowest total defended: 105 all out India vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh Squad:

Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das(c), Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Tanzid Hasan, Nurul Hasan

New Zealand Squad:

Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner

