BAN vs ENG 1st T20I: Najmul Hossain Shanto guides Bangladesh to victory, hosts go 1-0 up

BAN vs ENG 1st T20I: After losing the ODI series to Jos Buttler's England by 2-1, Bangladesh have started the T20I series in style by defeating England by 6 wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Bangladesh are a dominant side on their home soil and they proved it pretty well in the opening game. Bangladesh were pretty clinical in the first game in front of a packed Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. World T20 champions England looked to stamp their authorities straightaway on the hosts. Philip Salt and Jos Buttler registered a partnership of 80 runs. Buttler scored 67 off 42 deliveries and Salt could only score 38 off 35 deliveries. England had high hopes from left-handed southpaw Dawid Malan and could only score 4 runs off 7 deliveries. England's middle order and lower middle order batsmen couldn't even go past the individual score of 10 runs and they were restricted to 156/6 at the end of 20 overs.

Litton Das and Rony Talukdar opened the proceedings for Bangladesh. Das scored 12 runs off 10 deliveries and Talukdar could only score 21 off 14 deliveries. The hosts had started pretty aggressively, but Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid reduced them to 43/2 within 5 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto came to Bangladesh's rescue and scored a brilliant 51 off 30 deliveries. Late-minute heroics from skipper Shakib Al Hasan (34 off 24 deliveries) and Afif Hossain (15 off 13 deliveries) propelled Bangladesh's score to 158 as they managed to beat England by 6 wickets.

Bangladesh XI: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

England XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

