BAN vs AFG Test Today match prediction: Who will win in Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game, pitch & weather report

BAN vs AFG Today match prediction: Two Asian sides Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be up against each other in a one-off Test match at the former's home. Sandwiched between the WTC Final and the upcoming five-match Ashes, this game might not be of much importance in an ODI World Cup year. But being it only the 7th Test match for Afghanistan, it reminds that Test cricket should spread wider. Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other only once, where the latter emerged victorious by 224 runs. Before the action unfolds, let's see how these two can have a crack at each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh fret over injury issues; Afghanistan miss Rashid Khan

Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan will miss key players but more so the home side as they have more injury issues. Regular Test captain Shakib Al Hasan is out due to finger injury, while, Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out owing to lower back pain. Moreover, Taskin Ahmed is unlikely to play due just recivering from a side-strain. Litton Das will don the captain's hat while uncapped player Shahadat Hossain can earn a cap after impressive show against West Indies A in May.

Afghganistan will also be without their ace spinner Rashid Khan, who is out to manage his workload. This could mean spinners Zahir Khan and Izharulhaq Naweed getting the nod along with Amir Hamza.

Pitch and conditions

The surface in Dhaka has been traditionally a pitch to assist spinners but there was some greenary on the 22-yards before the game. However, low bounce and less pace is expected in the match.

There was rain before this game and the weather is not clean for this contest. There are intermittent showers expected to interrupt the game.

Best batter Prediction: Ibrahim Zadran can be a batter to watch out for. He averages 44 after four Tests and has three fifties to his name, which also features an 87-run knock against Bangladesh. He also scored 98 in an ODI against Sri Lanka earlier in the month.

Best bowler Prediction: Mehidy Hasan can be a bowler to watch out for. Depsite there being a tinge of greenary, the surface is expected to play slow and bounce low. It traditionally helps the spinners and Hasan has had his good time in Dhaka. He has taken 49 Test wickets at the venue and is 1 shy of registering 50 scalps.

Match winner Prediction: Bangladesh

