Rashid Khan makes return as Afghanistan announce squad for Bangladesh ODIs

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced its squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh. Star spin-bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan has made a return to the team after missing out in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans spinner Noor Ahmad misses out to be part of the team.

Afghanistan will play three ODIs against Bangladesh, starting on July 5. The second and third ODIs will be held on July 8 and July 11, respectively. Meanwhile, a few young players are named in the squad too.

Izharulhaq Naveed gets a maiden call-up, several youngsters included too

Leg spinner Izharulhaq Naveed, who played well in the previous Big Bash, has been handed a maiden call-up. Six more young players namely, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem and Sayed Shirzad are also included in the squad. These players share three ODI appearances between them.

Naveen, Gulbadin in reserve list

The Board also named reserves for the future ODIs and the upcoming Cricket World Cup. Notably, Naveen-ul-Haq and Gulbadin Naib are among the ten players to be named to the reserves list.

Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad

Afghanistan backup reserve: Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Ishaq Rahimi

