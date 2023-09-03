BAN vs AFG Asia Cup: Gaddafi Stadium pitch report, records, probable playing XI for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket teams

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup: Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to battle it out in the fourth match of Asia Cup 2023 in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The continental event, which is being played in a hybrid mode, will head back towards Pakistan where Afghanistan will kickstart their campaign. However, things are not kind for Bangladesh as they are in a must-win territory.

Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in their first Group A fixture and a loss in the second game will knock them out of competition. Their batting was a big flop as the Shakib Al Hasan side managed to score just 164 in 42.4 overs. Even though they gave a mini scare to the co-hosts Sri Lanka, the Dasun Shanaka-led side prevailed in 39 overs. As these two clash against each other in a crucial game, here is all you need to know about the venue of the game.

BAN vs AFG Pitch report Gaddafi Stadium

In the last few outings at the venue, the batters have enjoyed playing at the Gaddafi Stadium. When Australia visited the venue in 2022 last year, three out of six times a score of 300 was breached. In April this year, New Zealand and Pakistan displayed some high-scoring T20Is. However, in the last two games, pacers have also enjoyed their time which hints Lahore can offer a little balanced surface.

Gaddafi Stadium- The numbers game in ODIs

There have been 69 ODIs played at the venue. It is almost even Stevens when it comes to teams winning while batting or bowling first. Teams batting first have won 34 ODIs, while the chasing teams have 33 wins.

ODI Stats:

Total matches - 69

Matches won batting first - 34

Matches won bowling first - 33

Average 1st Inns scores - 251

Average 2nd Inns scores - 215

The highest total recorded - 375/3

The lowest total recorded - 75/10

The highest score chased - 349/4

The lowest score defended - 170/8

Afghanistan Probable XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib/Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Bangladesh Probable XI:

Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan/Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Latest Cricket News