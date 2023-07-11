BAN vs AFG, 3rd ODI - Pitch Report: Here's all to know about Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistan have already won the series and will be look to cleansweep Bangladesh at home

The third and final ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is set to be played on July 11 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The visitors have already won the series with wins in the first two matches. Afghanistan have certainly put up a strong show registering wins by 17 runs and 142 runs respectively. Though they are facing injury issues ahead of the third game, they will be looking to cleansweep Bangladesh at home.

On the other hand, Bangladesh seemed to be lost in the retirement saga of Tamim Iqbal over the last two ODIs. However, the skipper Litton Das is unfazed with the loss and is looking forward to make it 2-1 in the series. With World Cup in less than three months time, every match is important for both teams.

Pitch Report - BAN vs AFG at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

The pitch for first two ODIs were good for batting and Afghanistan did well to exploit conditions with both bat and ball. The spinners also come into action as the match progresses and Bangladesh have been caught off-guard with the opposition's strong show in all departments.

​Will Toss Matter?

Bangladesh batted first in the series opener and then bowled first in the second ODI. On both occasions, they fell short with batting and bowling. Looking at the conditions, batting first seems to be the best option and both teams will be looking to do the same if they win the toss.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 27

Matches won batting first: 11

Matches won bowling first: 16

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 226

Average 2nd Innings scores: 186

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 409/8 (50 Ov) by IND vs BAN

Highest score chased - 288/3 (42.1 Ov) by BAN vs ZIM

Lowest total recorded - 44/10 (24.5 Ov) by ZIM vs BAN

Lowest score defended - 169/9 (43 Ov) by BAN vs AFG

Full Squads -

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman

