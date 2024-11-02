Ball of the series? Ashwin castles Phillips with terrific carrom ball after conceding 2 sixes in over - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Glenn Phillips stands in disbelief after being outfoxed by R Ashwin on Day 2 of the third Test

India needed their senior bowlers to put their hand up having conceded the advantage with the bat and R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja delivered on cue for the hosts. India ended the second day with an advantage largely due to the senior pros turning their beast mode on, on a wicket that suited their bowling. Ashwin, especially after going wicketless in the first innings, was back to using the crease and his variations, bowling a bit slow, giving the ball some air time and got the rewards.

Ashwin got three wickets in New Zealand's second innings as the Kiwis were nine down by the end of the second day. However, it was Glenn Phillips' wicket and the set-up with that delivery that caused a stir in the cricket world among experts, fans and viewers alike. Phillips was trying to take down Ashwin and made his intentions clear after the Kiwis were five down for 100 in the 30th over.

Phillips hit the first and the third balls of over for a six each and Ashwin was seemingly under pressure. However, he came back from being hit and showed the class of the man with 530-plus wickets. Quickly, Ashwin changed his plan from bowling the traditional offies to carrom ball, which turned away from the right-hander and it provided him instant success.

The fifth ball of the over saw Ashwin pitch on just fuller of good length on middle and leg and it almost turned as much as a leg-cutter. Phillips missed it completely and had his off-stump shattered. The batter stood his ground for good couple of seconds to realise what just happened as it was a proper Hashim-Amla-2014-World-T20 throwback from Ashwin, a delivery any leg-spinner would be proud of.

That was a crucial wicket at that juncture as it sucked all the moment from New Zealand's innings. If that wasn't enough, Ashwin also sent back the set Will Young with another carrom ball, who hit straight back to the bowler.

India are just one wicket away from bowling out the Kiwis and will hope to get it quickly on Day 3 to keep the target less than 150.