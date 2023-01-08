'Bahut saara pyaar': Suryakumar Yadav gives priceless reaction to Virat Kohli's appreciation story

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Virat Kohli's Instagram story.

India on Saturday belted another T20I series against Sri Lanka when they defeated the visitors by 2-1 in a three-match series. It was Suryakumar Yadav's night in the third T20I at Rajkot as the Mumbai Indians batter took the contest away from Sri Lanka in the first innings itself. Yadav's unbeaten 112 off just 51 helped Hardik Pandya and co. post 228 before registering a big win by 91 runs. Yadav's blistering knock attracted great appreciation from around the world and one among them was India's former captain Virat Kohli.

After Yadav smashed his third T20I ton, Kohli posted a picture of Suryakumar Yadav celebrating a ton. The former Indian skipper hailed the 32-year-old batter using emojis. Now Yadav has given a priceless reaction to Kohli's appreciation post. In a video posted by BCCI, Yadav was seeing the wishes of people on his Instagram. One wish which caught the Mumbai batter's attention was that of Virat Kohli. Yadav got in awe after seeing Kohli appreciating him. "Kisne daala hai ye story. Story pe chale gayein bhai," Yadav said. He replied to Kohli on his Instagram, "Bhaauuuu, Bahut Saaraa Pyaar. See you soon."

Watch the Video here:

In the video, Yadav can also be seen thanking the Rajkot crowd before signing off from the city. He is cheered loudly by the spectators of the city on his way to the team hotel. Yadav also did cake celebrations at his hotel before returning to his room. Yadav's 112-run knock helped India post 228 in the decider match. Shubman Gill scored a 36-ball 46, while Tripathi impressed with his blistering 35 off just 16 balls. After the match, Pandya also heaped praise on Yadav and Tripathi.

"I think he has been surprising everyone every inning that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I'd be disheartened on seeing his batting, with the shot he plays. He has played blinders after blinders. Special mention to Rahul Tripathi -- the ball was doing something but he showed great intent. Then SKY did his thing," Pandya said after the match.

