'Back spasm' forced GT skipper Shubman Gill to being subbed out, expected to play on Friday against SRH Rashid Khan chipped in leading the Gujarat Titans in the field in the absence of Shubman Gill, who revealed that he didn't take a field as a precautionary measure on the advice of the medical team. Gill saw the carnage in the second innings by the Rajasthan Royals entirely from the sidelines.

Jaipur:

Gujarat Titans would be disappointed with their effort in the field as Rajasthan Royals made a mockery of a 210-run target, riding on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 35-ball century in Jaipur. Suryavanshi came in to bat with just one plan - smash - and he did that with aplomb and apart from Rashid Khan, all the GT bowlers went the distance and no one seemed to have any response to what the southpaw was doing and eventually pulled off.

Regular skipper Shubman Gill admitted that they could have done a couple of things differently, but for him, it was easy to point those out from the outside as he didn't take the field in the second innings. Gill mentioned that it was a back spasm and a precautionary move from the physios not to risk it.

"I just felt a little back spasm in my back, and we have a game a couple of days after from this," Gill said after the game. "The physio said [that we] didn't want to take a chance."

"They took the game away from us in the powerplay and credit to them for that… There were a couple of things that we could have done better, but it's very easy to sit out and say those things. Some chances came early our way. We couldn't grab those. But in hindsight, I think there are some areas that we need to work on as a group," the skipper added.

Rashid Khan filled in for Gill and apart from maybe the moment when the Titans got Suryavanshi and Nitish Rana in quick succession, the visitors were never in the defence of 209, which eventually looked a bit below par. The Titans' decision to promote Washington Sundar ahead of the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia also copped criticism.

"It doesn't matter for us what happened in the previous match, win or lose. We take one game as it is and the next match is at Ahmedabad and we have had a good run there, so hopefully we'll be able to continue that," Gill added.

Gill expected himself to be fit and ready for the Friday clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and it should be a good game given that the Orange Army will be coming off a win and a break in the Maldives.