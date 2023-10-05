'Babar biryani kaisa tha?': Ravi Shastri leaves Babar Azam in splits, Rohit Sharma reacts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

The Pakistan cricket team received a heart-warming welcome to India when the Babar Azam-led side reached Hyderabad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. The Men in Green were greeted by numerous fans at the Hyderabad airport as the cricket lovers looked to capture a glimpse of the Pakistan side. Meanwhile, the team is now gearing up for the main draw of the World Cup as they face the Netherlands for their first match in the tournament and their captain Babar Azam also attended a captain's meet along with all the other captains.

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday organised a captain's meet and all the skippers of the 10 participating teams were part of it. The 10 captains were asked many questions during the event but one quick question by Ravi Shastri left Babar Azam in splits. Shastri asked Babar about the taste of the famous dish biryani and how he and his team felt about it. The Pakistan skipper replied, "I’ve already told 100 times. It was good, I had heard that Hyderabad’s Biryani is good and we loved it," Babar replied.

Watch the Video here:

The question left the Indian captain Rohit Sharma too in smiles as he looked at Shastri and his Pakistan counterpart with the cameras focusing on him too. Notably in a video shared by ICC earlier, the Pakistan team was asked to rate the Hyderabad biryani and compare it with the Karachi one. The players liked the Indian version of it and rated it as high as 20 out of 10.

Pakistan are set to face the Netherlands in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 6. The clash is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan will then face Sri Lanka on October 8 before taking on India in the much-awaited IND vs PAK clash on October 14.

