Babar Azam to open or bat at 3 in Champions Trophy? Captain Mohammad Rizwan reveals Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan reveals Babar Azam's batting number in the upcoming Champions Trophy. He also opened up about the importance of team performance over individual dominance and wants all 15 players to give their best in the marquee tournament.

In the absence of Saim Ayub, Babar Azam opened the batting for Pakistan in the tri-nation series against New Zealand and South Africa. He had a difficult time opening, amassing only 62 runs in three matches. Overall, Babar opened five times in ODI cricket, scoring 88 runs at an average of 17.80. Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy, slated to begin on February 19, his form is a massive concern and keeping that in mind, several former cricketers advised the team management to switch back Babar to number three.

On the eve of their opening clash against New Zealand, captain Mohammad Rizwan however clarified that Babar will continue as an opener. He noted that it is important to maintain the right combination and added that the 30-year-old is happy with his batting position. The keeper-batter also talked about the importance of a left-right combination at the top of the order and and mentioned that Babar’s technicality will help Pakistan in the marquee tournament.

“We have options, but if you look at the combination, Babar will continue opening the batting for us in the Champions Trophy. He is satisfied with his batting position. We want to bring genuine openers, but it is our home conditions, we want a left-right combination. Hence, we decided to have Babar Azam as an opener as he is technically sound batter,” Rizwan told reporters.

Rizwan focuses on team performance over individual brilliance

In the last few years, the Men in Green heavily depended on individual performances, particularly those of Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi or Haris Rauf. The captain wants everyone in the team to step up this time in the Champions Trophy. He stated that all 15 members of the team are captains and everyone is working hard to win the tournament.

“It is not just about me and Babar Azam. Everyone is training very hard and working hard to win the Champions Trophy. We are just controlling the controllable. As a captain, it feels the best when the win comes through a complete team performance. But in the recent few matches, it has boiled down to individual performances when we have won. The focus right now is on all 15 members, all 15 members are captains. I just come in front of the media or the toss,” he added.