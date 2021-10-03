Babar Azam surpasses Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli to become fastest to 7000 runs in T20 cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PUNJABCENTRAL Babar Azam

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam on Sunday became the fastest batsman to 7000 runs in the T20 format, surpassing the likes of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli to reach the milestone. Babar achieved the feat during the National T20 Cup match between Southern Punjab and Central Punjab in Rawalpindi.

Babar reached the four-figure mark in his 187th innings the format, after reaching the 25-run mark during Central Punjab's chase of 120. Gayle had amassed 7000 runs in T20 cricket in his 192nd innings while the Indian captain reached the mark in his 212th innings.

2204 runs of his career T20 tally came in the international format, where he appeared in 61 matches for Pakistan, scoring at an average of 46.89, laced with one century and 20 half-centuries. 3058 runs have been scored by Babar in franchise cricket, having appeared in 84 matches across Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and Vitality Blast.

In National T20 Cup, Babar has scored 259 runs in six matches, which is the most by any player in the tournament, with one century and one fifty.

Central Punjab presently stand fourth in the table, comprising six teams, with three wins in five games.