Babar Azam suffers injury scare, ruled out of warm-up clash before three-match Test series vs England

New Delhi:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the remainder of his side’s warm-up match against Professional County Club Select XI after being struck on the hand while batting. The incident happened when the 31-year-old was batting on five runs and faced a rising delivery from England Under-19 player Manny Lumsden. The ball hit his bottom hand, leaving the Pakistan batter in visible discomfort. He did not return to the crease after the blow.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in the meantime, said their medical team assessed the injury and opted for a precautionary approach rather than risk further involvement in the practice fixture.

“Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match. Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground,” a media release from PCB stated.

Notably, the update comes just days before Pakistan’s three-Test series against England begins on August 19. Babar’s fitness will therefore be closely watched as Pakistan prepare for the opening match. He remains a central figure in Pakistan’s batting and has also recently returned to the leadership of the Test side. His most recent Test assignment as captain ended with Pakistan drawing their series in the West Indies 1-1.

Pakistan have also received another boost ahead of the England tour, with Shan Masood recovering from injury and returning to the squad before the series.

The WTC scenario

The upcoming England series forms part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. England currently occupy seventh position in the standings with a points percentage of 24.36, while Pakistan are eighth on 22.22.

For England, the series is also a fresh start after Ben Stokes announced his international retirement. Joe Root has been reappointed as Test captain, while Harry Brook has been announced as his deputy.

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah

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