Babar Azam scripts history: Breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes first batsman to reach this milestone

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scripted history during his team's ODI match against West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

He smashed 103 off 107 balls and led Pakistan to victory. After the century, he became the first batter to score three consecutive hundreds on two separate occasions in ODI. His earlier three-century trot was against West Indies in 2016 and his next two hundred were against Australia this year. In 2016, Babar had scored 120, 123, and 117 in the back-to-back innings. He made 114 and 105* in the two games against Australia.

It is his 17th in the 50-over format from 87 matches. It was also his fourth century in the last five one-day internationals.

The ODI top-ranked batsman became the fastest captain to reach the 1000-run mark in the world. He reached the milestone in just 13 innings and broke Virat Kohli's record of reaching that feat in 17 innings.

The other batsmen in the list are as follows:

AB de Villiers - 18 innings

Kane Williamson - 20 innings

Alastair Cook - 21 innings

Babar's effort helped his team win the first match of the series.

Babar's batting led Pakistan to 306/5 with four balls to spare with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second game will be played Friday with the last one scheduled for Sunday.