Babar Azam ranks BBL over IPL as his preferred T20 league | WATCH

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has ranked Australia's Big Bash League as his more preferred league ahead of India's Indian Premier League. Azam, who plays for the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, is ranked among the top batters in the world. However, the Pakistani batter has played for none of these two leagues until now.

Babar Azam was recently interviewed and was asked to choose his preferred league in BBL or IPL. The Peshawar Zalmi said that Big Bash is his preferred league. He also gave a reason for his liking. "The conditions over there in Australia are different. The pitches over there are really fast and you get to learn a lot. Whereas in IPL, you get the same Asian conditions," Azam reasoned for his preference.

Azam made his International debut in 2015 and the Pakistan players feature in the IPL only in the first season in 2008. He is yet to take part in the BBL. Notably, Azam has registered for The Hundred with a reserve price of £100,000. He has led his PSL franchise to the knockouts with 5 wins from 10 games. Azam is the leading run-scorer for his franchise this year with 416 runs from 9 innings. They will now face Islamabad United in the eliminator.

Recently, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra stated that the new SA20 league has the potential to be the second-best T20 League after the IPL. He weighed PSL as the second-best at the moment, while ranking BBL after that. "SA20 was such a lovely cricketing spectacle…packed houses. Good cricket. League has the potential to be the second-best T20 league after the IPL. Currently, I feel it’s the PSL. Which incidentally is starting today too. BBL-CPL lagged behind," he said.

