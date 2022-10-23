Ab main kya bolun, you will know on the day: Babar Azam on team's overdependency on him and Rizwan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rizwan and Babar | File Photo

India and Pakistan are all set for another mouth-watering clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 23.

On the eve of the match, Babar Azam spoke to the media on various things including plans for Suryakumar Yadav, the team's bowling line-up, their middle order and more.

Surya, the fastest batter to touch the 1000-run mark in T20Is, plays shots all around and has tormented the bowlers across teams. "We have plans for each player, not just Surya. We have a plan and hopefully, we can execute them properly," Babar said on the eve of the match.

There was good news for the Pakistan team that Shan Masood has recovered from his head injury. He was hit on his head by Mohammed Nawaz's shot during a practice session.

"Shan Masood has recovered. He has cleared all the tests. Pitch was covered for two days but we know at the back of the mind what our XI would be," the skipper said while informing that Fakhar Zaman is still nursing an injury and will be unavailable for the game.

If rain leads to a shortened game, Babar and his boys are ready. "Whatever the duration of the match, we are ready. But for the fans, it would be great if we have a full match," Babar said. While Shaheen Shah Afridi is the cynosure of eyes, Babar termed Haris Rauf as the most improved bowler.

"The amount of improvement he has shown, the bowling unit has got confidence. His home ground in BBL is MCG. He didn't let us miss Shaheen in the manner he took responsibility," Babar said.

There may lot of tension between the BCCI and PCB due to the Asia Cup controversy but Babar said the players on both sides have good relations with each other.

"We have shared a good bond with Indian players and that's what professional sportsmen do. It also helps in on-field relations as we all give 100 per cent for our teams." Babar was visibly annoyed when asked about a certain viewpoint that Pakistan is a two-man batting side in him and Mohammed Rizwan.

"Ab main kya bolun. You will know on the day. T20 is a short format and anything can happen," he kept it short.

The last time these two sides faced each other, Pakistan won the match by 5 wickets at the Asia Cup 2022.

