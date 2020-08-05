Babar Azam needs to have good series for Pakistan to beat England: Nasser Hussain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The first Test between England and Pakistan will start today at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on Babar Azam, stating that the Pakistan Test vice-captain will have a huge say in the outcome of the three-Test series .

The first Test of the series will be played at the Ageas Bowl and Hussain stated Pakistan have a good bowling attack like the West Indies, but their better batting line-up makes them a formidable team.

"There's 17-year-old Naseem Shah, who will push 90 miles per hour, and the tall left-armer Shaheen Afridi, who will get it through," Hussain wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

"Add the wrist-spin of Yasir Shah and the accuracy of Mohammad Abbas, who has a phenomenal record in England, and that's a useful line-up.

"Like West Indies they will need to give their bowlers runs to play with, but where they are different is that they have a stronger batting order," he added.

According to Hussain, Babar is not just consistent but also plays good positive cricket and that is what makes him one of the best in the world. Hussain feels if Babar has a good series, Pakistan will end up to be on the winning side.

"The outstanding member of that line-up is Babar Azam, who has the best average in the world over the past two years," Hussain wrote further.

"Babar has taken on the responsibility of being Pakistan's leading batsman now and it is not only his stats that are impressive but the way he bats, because he is very pleasing on the eye.

"He will need to have a good series for Pakistan to win it," he added.

Pakistan will also take confidence from the fact that they have done well in the last two Test series in the England. The 2018 series ended in a 1-1 draw while the 2016 series also ended with both teams sharing spoils after the conclusion of four-Test series (2-2).

