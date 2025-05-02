Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's social media accounts blocked in India following Pahalgam terror attack Star Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi's Instagram accounts have been banned India after the Pahalgam terror attacks that took 26 innocent lives recently.

New Delhi:

In another major development after the Pahalgam terror attacks, the Instagram accounts of star Pakistan cricketers like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi have been blocked in India. The accounts were blocked on Friday, May 2.

Furthermore, the move has come a couple of days after Pakistan’s javelin Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem’s handle was blocked as well. When attempting to access their Instagram accounts, a blank page is displayed saying, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

After the Pahalgam terror attack, which took 26 innocent lives, the Indian government has taken a series of measures against Pakistan, including the cancellation of the SVES visas and suspending the Indus Water Treaty as well, which was deemed an act of war by Pakistan.

Furthermore, apart from Rizwan, Babar, and Shaheen, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Basit Ali, and Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channels were also banned by the Indian government.

Additionally, due to the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the government banned 16 YouTube channels from Pakistan. Speaking of Pakistan cricket, the side’s upcoming assignment is a T20I series against Bangladesh.

Both sides will lock horns against each other across five Test matches. The series will be held in Pakistan, and the games will be held on May 25, 27, and 30 and June 1 and 3. Travelling to Pakistan and taking on the Men in Green could prove to be a daunting task for Bangladesh. The side will hope to put in their best performance and hopefully topple the hosts.

Furthermore, after the T20I series against Bangladesh, Pakistan will be facing the West Indies in a multi-format white ball series. Both sides will lock horns across three T20I matches and will follow it up with three ODI matches. After the series against Bangladesh, Pakistan will hope for a good showing.