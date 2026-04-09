Babar Azam loses cool after comparison with Virat Kohli, slams reporter for questioning his ability: Watch

Karachi:

Peshawar Zalmi won the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they chased down 146 runs in the last-over thriller. Their skipper, Babar Azam, was the top-scorer for the team, with 43 runs off 37 deliveries, but he got out in the 15th over that put the team in trouble in the game they should've won comfortably. On expected lines, Babar was questioned after the match over his inability to finish matches, giving Virat Kohli's example and this is when he lost his cool.

The reporter noted that he is always compared to Kohli who is known to take his team over the line once he gets set. He also let Babar know that he hasn't been able to finish matches despite spending a lot of time in the middle. The Peshawar skipper was not pleased with the comparison at all and asked the reporter to stop comparing players and he also told him that he has finished a lot of matches in his career.

Reporter: "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"

Babar Azam: "Finish these things. Keep these things to yourself. End the comparison and move on. It's your misconception that I have not finished matches."

What happened in the match?

As far as the match is concerned, Hyderabad Kingsmen succumbed to their fourth consecutive loss of the season and are one of the two teams that are yet to register a win in PSL 2026. They managed to post 145 runs batting first after being reduced to 34/4 at one stage, thanks to a brilliant 58-run knock from Kusal Perera.

Even with the ball, they did well to take the match down the wire. Despite Babar's knock, Zalmi needed 14 runs off the final but Hunain Shah failed to defend the total as Iftikhar Ahmed's all-round show helped them register their second win of the season.

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