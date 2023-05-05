Babar Azam leaves behind Virat Kohli to reach special milestone

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

The Pakistan cricket team is currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand. In the 4th ODI, captain Babar Azam reached a special feat and left behind Hashim Amla and Virat Kohli to top the list. Babar Azam completed his 5000 runs in ODIs as soon as he scored his 19th run in the fourth ODI against the Kiwis. He has become the fastest player to complete reach the 5000-run mark.

Babar achieved the feat in just 97 innings. Earlier, the record of completing the fastest 5000 runs in ODI cricket was held by South Africa's Hashim Amla who reached the milestone in 101 innings. On the other hand, India's Virat Kohli played 114 innings to achieve the feat.

Fastest players to complete 5000 runs in ODI cricket:

1. Babar Azam - 97 innings

2. Hashim Amla - 101 innings

3. Virat Kohli - 114 innings

4. Vivian Richards - 114 innings

5. David Warner - 115 innings

6. Joe Root - 116 innings

7. Quinton de Kock - 116 innings

Babar Azam made his ODI debut for Pakistan in the year 2015. After this, he won many matches for the team with his impressive batting. He has scored 5000 runs in 98 ODIs for Pakistan, including 17 centuries. Apart from this, he has also scored 26 half-centuries and 158 is his best score in ODI cricket.

