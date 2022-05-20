WATCH: Babar Azam lands in controversy after bringing brother to nets, reprimanded by PCB

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam goes through the fielding drills during a practice session. (File Photo)

Babar Azam landed himself in a massive controversy after the Pakistan captain flouted the policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and brought his younger brother to Lahore's High-Performance Centre.

In a social media post that has attracted criticism from all quarters, Babar's brother Safeer is seen batting in the nets with pacer Shahnawaz Dahani bowling to him.

Technically, the PCB doesn't allow any family members of players to use the facilities of the high-performance centre. Babar's brother is yet to make a mark at the national level and is not in the contracted list of players.

The rules state that only Pakistan players, first-class players or junior cricketers can use the facilities and staff at the HPC with permission of the authorities.

"Babar came to the centre three-four days back with his brother and this was before the conditioning camp had begun. And his brother later held nets which was brought to the notice of the board," an official told PTI.

The source further stated that Babar was reprimanded for his actions and was asked not to repeat again.

"He is our national team captain and the matter was handled in a manner where he was politely reminded about the situation and he agreed," the source said.

Babar has started having daily nets at the HPC in preparation for the coming international season with the PCB also inviting around 60 players in two batches to attend two-week conditioning camps to prepare for the new season.