Babar Azam hits new low with 20th international duck during WI vs PAK 2nd ODI Babar Azam was dismissed for a three-ball duck during the second ODI against the West Indies. Babar has hit a new low with his 20th duck in international cricket.

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has hit a new low following his duck in the second ODI against the West Indies on August 10. Babar, who had scored 47 in the first match, was dismissed on a three-ball duck in the second match after being cleaned up by Jayden Seales.

This was Babar's fifth duck in ODI cricket and 20th in international cricket. With this, the former Pakistan skipper has hit a new low. His duck took Babar's batting average in ODI cricket to 54.62. Meanwhile, for the first time since November 2020, Babar's average has fallen below 55 as his underwhelming run continues. The Pakistan star has scored over 30 just four times in his last 10 ODI innings.

Babar's wait for an international ton continues

Meanwhile, Babar's wait for an international century continues. He has not scored a century in his last 71 innings across formats. His last international hundred came in August 2023 in the Asia Cup against Nepal when he scored 151 in the league game.

Meanwhile, Babar's 20 ducks are the most by an active Pakistan player in international cricket, barring Shoaib Malik. All-rounder Malik has already retired from Tests and ODIs and has expressed no interest in playing for Pakistan in T20Is. Malik has 23 ducks across formats.

West Indies beat Pakistan in second ODI

Notably, the West Indies defeated Pakistan in the second ODI after chasing down 181 in the rain-hit fixture in Tarouba. Roston Chase and Justin Greaves played unbeaten knocks of 49 and 26. They put up 77 for the sixth wicket and took the Windies home with 10 balls to spare.

Pakistan had earlier made 171/7 in 37 overs after rain had forced multiple stoppages. The Windies had a revised target of 181 to chase in 35 overs, and they did that with contributions from the middle order.

Captain Shai Hope made 32 from 35 deliveries, while Sherfane Rutherford also made 45 from 33 balls.