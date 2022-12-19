Babar Azam frustrated with President level security; protests by not leading the team

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam | File Photo

Babar Azam is reportedly unhappy after being refused to go out from the Team hotel for Dinner due to security concerns.

Following the incident, Babar Azam, in a bid to protest, did not come out to lead the team for an hour during the practice session and stayed inside the dressing room, reports stated.

A Little Background

Babar had planned to go out to dinner with Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, and Imam-ul-Haq with their families at a local restaurant.

But when he came down from his hotel room, the security personnel stopped him from going outside making it clear that he and other players had to seek prior clearance about their movements as the two teams are being provided President-level security for the series against England.

The captain was not happy with the security measures and termed them as intrusive after a heated argument with a senior official and went back to his room in a huff.

Any Comments From PCB?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its part has largely remained silent on the incident but the official version given out is that Babar had a severe headache when he came to the ground which is why he couldn't come onto the field in the first hour.

Pakistan and England are both being provided President level security for the series as the PCB is not willing to take any chances, given that England is touring Pakistan for a Test series after 17 years.

But insiders say the players have now become fed-up with the round-the-clock security around them which does not allow them to go out of the team hotel without prior permission and clearance.

"It is for their own good and Pakistan cricket," one PCB source. Sources close to the players say that while security for the visiting side is understandable why should the Pakistani players be subjected to such strict measures?

As far as the third Test is concerned, England, much like the first two games are on top. At Tea on Day 3, Pakistan were six down and leading by 127 runs.

(Inputs PTI)

