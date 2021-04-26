Babar Azam expresses solidarity with India amid COVID-19 crisis: Together we can do it

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam

As India battles the second COVID-19 wave with a significant rise in positive cases, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has extended wishes and prayers to people in 'catastrophic' times.

India recorded over 3.53 lakh cases on Monday, the highest across the world since the pandemic began last year. Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Babar said that it's time to show solidarity and pray together amid the COVID-19 crisis. He also requested people to 'strictly' follow SOPs in a difficult situation.

"Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It's time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it's for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong," tweeted Babar.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders and Australia pacer Pat Cummins made a $50,000 donation towards the PM CARES Fund for 'purchase of oxygen supplies'. He also urged fellow IPL cricketers to help India in time of need.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, Cummins wrote, "There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rates remain high.

"I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country."

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000."

Meanwhile, RCB's overseas recruits Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson became the latest foreign players to leave the tournament, citing 'personal reasons'.

Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye also left his franchise and departed for Australia on Sunday while R Ashwin decided to take a break from the tournament, saying that his family is currently 'putting up a fight against COVID-19' and he wants to support them.

"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," Ashwin wrote on his Twitter.