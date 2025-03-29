Babar Azam equals Younis Khan’s record for Pakistan Babar Azam has now equalled Younis Khan's record of scoring 55 half-centuries In ODI cricket. They currently stand joint-fifth for Pakistan players with the most number of 50+ scores in the format.

Star batter Babar Azam had a decent outing, scoring 78 runs off 83 deliveries, but it wasn't enough to lead Pakistan to victory against New Zealand in the first ODI at McLean Park in Napier. Despite his impressive knock, Pakistan suffered a 73-run defeat in the match. However, Babar's half-century was a notable achievement, marking his 55th in ODI cricket. With this feat, he joined Younis Khan as the joint-fifth Pakistani cricketer with the most half-centuries in the format.

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq tops the list with 93 half-centuries to his name. He is followed by Mohammad Yousuf, who has 77, Saeed Anwar 63 and Javed Miandad 58. Notably, Babar was under massive pressure leading to the ODI series, having had a poor time with the bat in the recently concluded Champions Trophy. He was dropped from the T20 set-up but in the ODIs, he showed intent but couldn’t get the job done, which is key.

Keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan meanwhile had a dismal outing, scoring 30 runs off 34 balls. Salman Agha, who was recently appointed as T20I captain, scored 58 runs but he had barely any support from the other end. The last six batters scored a total of three runs, which is heavily concerning. Nathan Smith outclassed them towards the end, as the New Zealand international picked up a four-wicket haul to get the job done.

With the bat, Mark Chapman had a perfect outing, scoring his third ODI century. After being reduced to 50/3, he stitched a partnership of 199 runs with Daryl Mitchell and that helped New Zealand post 344 runs on the board in the first innings. Chapman scored 132 runs off 111 balls while Mitchell made 76. Towards the fag end, the debutant Muhammad Abbas stole the show with a quick knock of 52 runs off 26 balls.