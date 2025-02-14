Babar Azam equals Proteas legends' ODI record, becomes joint-fastest to hit 6000 ODI runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

In the tri-series final against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi, Babar Azam created history by becoming the joint-fastest cricketer to score 6000 runs in ODI cricket. He did it in 123 innings, the same as South Africa legend Hashim Amla. Star India batter Virat Kohli stands third on the list, as the 36-year-old completed 6000 ODI runs in 136 innings while Kane Williamson and David Warner took 139 innings and are joint-fourth on the list.

Fastest to 6000 ODI runs

Player Team Innings Babar Azam Pakistan 123 Hashim Amla South Africa 123 Virat Kohli India 136 Kane Williamson New Zealand 139 David Warner Australia 139

Babar needed 10 runs to reach the milestone and become the joint-fastest scorer. Despite concerns regarding the form, he started well in the final but once again failed to capitalise on the start. Opening the batting, the former Pakistan captain scored only 29 runs before Nathan Smith sent him back to the pavilion. With that, his form is once again under the scanner, especially with the Champions Trophy around the corner.

The 30-year-old scored 10 runs against New Zealand in the opening game of the tri-series and scored 23 against South Africa in the next match. In his last ten innings in ODI cricket, Babar scored 328 runs, which is slightly concerning, especially given how well he started in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are on the back foot against the Kiwis in the final. Opener Fakhar Zaman departed after scoring 10 runs while batting at three, Saud Shakeel made eight runs off 14 deliveries. With that, the hosts were reduced to 54/3. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, who were phenomenal in the game against South Africa, took time to settle down and are batting at a strike rate below 50. They would hope to capitalise on it as the game progresses.