Babar Azam ends century drought after 84 innings, creates all-time ODI record for Pakistan Babar Azam has finally ended the century drought in international cricket for Pakistan. After 84 innings at the highest level, the former Pakistan captain smashed a century today in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. In the process, he also helped Pakistan seal the ODI series.

Rawalpindi:

Babar Azam notched up his 20th century today in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. With this ton, he also ended his century drought in international cricket after a stunning 84 innings. His last ton for Pakistan came back in 2023 Asia Cup against Nepal when he had scored 151 runs. His form in ODIs had also come under the scanner as he was averaging under 14 in last six innings. But Babar managed to bury all his past ghosts with a brilliant ton and also helped Pakistan chase down 289 runs, sealing the three-match series with a game to go.

In the process, Babar Azam has also equalled Saeed Anwar to become the player with the most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs. Even Anwar scored 20 tons during his illustrious career in 247 ODIs, but Babar took only 139 matches in the format to notch up 20 centuries. With the drought finally ended, the former Pakistan captain will now hope for the centuries to become regular for Pakistan across formats.

Most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs

Players Centuries Babar Azam 20 Saeed Anwar 20 Mohammad Yousuf 15

Pakistan chase 289 runs with eight wickets in hand

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan chased down the target of 289 runs without much fuss, thanks to a stunning century from Babar Azam. He came out to bat at number three in the 10th over of the innings and remained unbeaten till the end to take his team over the line in the 49th over of the innings. Fakhar Zaman also scored 78 runs, while Mohammad Rizwan also remained unbeaten on 51 as Pakistan sealed the series with a game in hand.

Earlier, Sri Lanka did well to post 288 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs. After a decent start, they collapsed to 98/4 but their lower-middle order batters - Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga - stitched vital partnerships to help Sri Lanka post a competitive total. However, their efforts didn't prove to be enough in the end.