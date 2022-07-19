Babar Azam en route to mount greatness: Pakistan skipper reaches 3000 Test runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam crosses 3000 Test runs

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is enjoying the run of his life at the moment as he continues to stamp his dominance on world cricket. Leading his team from the front, Babar scored a gritty 119 runs to put Sri Lanka on the backfoot. Sri Lanka's attack led by Prabath Jayasuriya seemed pretty clueless about Babar's brilliance and they had no answers to his splendid batting technique. Even though Pakistan's batting crumbled, Babar held one end and single-handedly ensured that his team was four runs short of Sri Lanka's total.

Pakistan's skipper of all formats Babar showed a new dimension to his batting prowess as he stitched a crucial 70-run tenth-wicket stand with Naseem Shah. The right-handed express pacer did not let his captain down as he scored 5* off 52 deliveries, a feat that he will remember for the rest of his cricketing career.

Babar Azam has been in such a sublime form that whenever he bats, records just tumble. Babar Azam of 2022 is what Virat Kohli of 2015-16 was. With his gritty century in the first innings of the Galle Test match, Babar equaled Pakistan's great Inzamam ul Haq's record of most centuries as Pakistan captain which is 9 each.

Shahid Afridi was quick to applaud Babar and he tweeted "Babar once again proving his stature with an extraordinary inning under immense pressure! Great support by Naseem, Pakistan right back in the match. Shaheen and the rest of the bowlers have it in them to restrict SL to a low total and set up a win. Great game to watch!".

Babar is currently placed at number 4 in Test rankings and tops the charts in the ICC ODI and Test rankings. The pace at which Babar Azam has been going certainly cements the fact that when his career ends, he will be counted as one of the greats that the game has ever seen.