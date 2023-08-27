Babar Azam credits clean sweep over Afghanistan will give inspiration for Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan Cricket team

The Pakistan Cricket team completed a thrilling whitewash over Afghanistan in a recently concluded three-match ODI series before the Asia Cup 2023. The series which was touted as a dress rehearsal for the regional tournament was held in Sri Lanka, which will be hosting the games along with Pakistan. The Babar Azam-led side displayed dominance and nerves of steel in the three contests that were held in Hambantota and Colombo.

Pakistan's captain has stated that the series provided him with momentum and inspiration for the regional tournament. Azam claimed that the team is thrilled heading into the tournament. "We are thrilled heading into the Asia Cup. How we have won the (ODI) series against Afghanistan will be an inspiration for us in the tournament," Azam was quoted as saying by PCB.

Afghanistan are considered as a tough opponent in spin conditions as their tweakers have troubled many batters. Azam acknowleged the competitor's strengths. "It was never easy against Afghanistan as most people would have thought. Everyone knows how terrific they are on spin-friendly conditions. The momentum from this series will give us confidence during the Asia Cup. We hope to produce good cricket for our fans," he added.

Pakistan become No.1 ODI team

After their clean sweep in the series, Pakistan also became the new No.1 ODI team in the World. They dethroned Australia from the top spot. Australia now stand on second with India on third. Azam said that this gave him a lot of satisfaction. "When you attain the No.1 spot, you get a lot of satisfaction. It is all due to the efforts of the entire squad along with the support staff," he said.

"We had been at the top of the ODI rankings earlier. But, we came back down to No.2 after losing a fixture," he signed off.

Latest Cricket News