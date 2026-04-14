Babar Azam annoyed with questions over strike rate after subpar form continues in PSL | Watch

New Delhi:

The ongoing PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2026 season has seen ace Pakistan batter Babar Azam amidst the runs. Sitting in third place in the list of highest run-getters, Babar’s biggest problem with the bat has been his strike rate. Despite scoring runs for his team, the batter has been unable to score quickly.

Babar has 230 runs to his name in five innings but has a strike rate of 130.68, which is less than the next six batters in the run-getter list. The batter recently participated in Peshawar Zalmi’s clash against Multan Sultans.

Zalmi came in to bat first, with Babar opening the innings. He only managed to score 18 runs in 20 deliveries, maintaining a strike rate of 90. After the game, Babar was asked a question over his issues with the strike rate, replying to which the 31-year-old was visibly annoyed.

"You have to play differently at different numbers. At that time, what kind of guard to play, you also have to look at the scoreboard, and the strike rate also creates a lot of fuss. My belief is that you first have to assess the conditions,” Babar Azam said in the post-match press conference.

"You will face challenges, the opposition team also comes having done their homework, you cannot hit your preferred shots freely (aap muhh utha ke shots nahi maar sakte). On one good day things will click, otherwise you have to work (hard) for it,” he added.

Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by 24 runs

Speaking of the game between Peshawar and Multan, the Zalmi posted a total of 196 runs in the first innings. Kusal Mendis was the highest run-getter with 68 runs to his name in 40 deliveries.

Defending the target, Zalmi limited Sultans to a score of 172 in the second innings and won the game by 24 runs.

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