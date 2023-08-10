Baba Aparajith engages in heated exchange with umpires and opposition after contentious dismissal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Baba Aparajith

Tempers flared in a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Division 1 fixture when star batter Baba Aparajith got engaged in a heated exchange with the on-field umpires officiating in the game and also exchanged a few words with the opposition after his stay in the middle was cut short by a contentious dismissal.

The incident took place in the ongoing 1st Division The Raja of Palayampatti Shield tournament during a game between Jolly Rovers Cricket Club and Young Stars Cricket Club. Playing for the Jolly Rovers Cricket Club, Baba Aparajith came into bat in the second innings as his team looked to chase down the target of 163 to win the contest.

The right-handed batter got off to a really good start on a wicket that behaved like a raging turner. While batting on 34, Aparajith played on the backfoot to a delivery from off spinner Hari Nishaanth that turned sharply after pitching. The ball seemed to have deflected off Aparajith's willow and went to the close-in short leg fielder Ganga Sridhar who couldn't gather it cleanly but appealed in excitement as his teammates joined suit.

Watch Baba Aparajith's dismissal:

The umpire raised his finger immediately which triggered an animated reaction from Aparajith as he signalled to the umpire that the ball didn't carry to Sridhar. The former India U19 star argued with the umpire suggesting that he shouldn't be adjudged out as the ball was collected on the bounce by the short leg fielder.

He even got into a heated argument with the opposition players as the ordeal lasted for around five minutes. With no DRS (Decision Review System) available for the game, Aparajith helplessly argued with both umpires.

However, to his dismay, the umpires stuck to the decision and he was ultimately forced to make the long walk back to the pavilion after being adjudged caught at short leg. After his departure fellow teammate and the rising sensation Sai Sudharsan (67* runs) got the team home while batting alongside Delhi's Dhruv Shorey (29* runs).

