B Praak to 'pay tribute to armed forces' in special performance ahead of PBKS vs DC match Renowned singer B Praak is set to pay a tribute to the Indian armed forces ahead of the high-voltage clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2025. The decision has been announced by IPL after the success of Operation Sindoor.

Dharamsala:

The Indian Premier League announced a special performance of B Praak ahead of the high-voltage match against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on May 8. BCCI have planned to pay ‘a tribute to Indian forces’ and for the same reason, a mini concert of B Praak has been organised. Notably, the renowned singer is known for songs such as Mann Bharrya, Saari Duniya Jaala Denge and Rabba Ve, among others.

BCCI had planned an opening ceremony in each of the venues that hosted IPL in 2025. Shreya Ghosal, Shah Rukh Khan, among others, performed in the opening ceremony in Kolkata, while Vijaya Prakash sang at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and Anirudh Ravichander performed at Chepauk. Other notable celebrities also took part in other stadiums. Similarly, B Praak was chosen for Dharamshala, but BCCI also planned to give a tribute to the armed forces during his performance.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens, the players of both teams and the umpires sang the national anthem, which isn’t common in the IPL. During the innings break, Eden Gardens paid a tribute to the armed forces with a lightning show and patriotic songs, including Maa Tujhe Salaam.

When it comes to the match, both Punjab and Delhi need a win to stay alive in the race to finish in the top 2. With a win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side can become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Delhi, on the other hand, are fifth on the table and can move to number three. The Axar Patel-led side suffered back-to-back two defeats, while their last match was interrupted by rain. They can’t afford to drop more points in the business end of the tournament.