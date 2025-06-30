Azhar Mahmood announced as Pakistan's new red-ball head coach Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was announced as Pakistan's new acting red-ball head coach. He will take over the role from Aaqib Javed and will remain in the position until the end of his current contract.

New Delhi:

In a major development for Pakistan Cricket, former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named as the side’s new acting red-ball head coach. It is worth noting that Azhar will be coming into the role after a long stint as the side’s bowling and assistant coach of the men’s team.

He will be the head coach of the red ball team until the end of his current contract. Interestingly, Mahmood will be taking over the role from former cricketer Aaqib Javed. After the departure of Jason Gillespie as the side’s red ball coach, Javed had been heading the men’s team in the longest format.

Pakistan will be looking to get off to a good start to the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, and Azhar Mahmood’s first task on hand would be to prepare the side for the two-match series against South Africa in the latter stages of 2025.

Pakistan Cricket backs Mahmood to excel in new role

With Mahmood’s announcement as the new red ball head coach of Pakistan’s men’s team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took centre stage and backed the former all-rounder to do well in his new role.

"A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core. His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position,” Pakistan Cricket said in a release.

"His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles—an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence. The PCB is confident that under Azhar’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage,” the release added.

