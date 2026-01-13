Ayushi Soni on debut becomes first cricketer ever to be retired out in WPL history Ayushi Soni made WPL history by becoming the first batter to be retired out during Gujarat Giants’ 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians. The tactical move paid off as Bharti Fulmali’s explosive cameo helped Gujarat post 192/5.

Navi Mumbai:

Ayushi Soni etched her name into the Women’s Premier League record books on Tuesday, January 13, becoming the first batter in the competition’s history to be retired out. The moment came during Gujarat Giants’ WPL 2026 encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Soni was handed her opportunity after Anushka Sharma was sidelined with a minor injury picked up while fielding in Gujarat’s previous fixture against the Delhi Capitals. Drafted into the XI as a replacement, the Delhi-born all-rounder was making her WPL debut, but the occasion proved to be a testing one.

She arrived at the crease at No. 6 after Kanika Ahuja was dismissed by Hayley Matthews. With the innings approaching its final phase, Soni found it difficult to build momentum, managing 11 runs from 14 deliveries. At the conclusion of the 16th over, the Giants opted for a tactical call, retiring her out to inject urgency into the innings.

The move paid immediate dividends. Bharti Fulmali walked in and transformed the tempo of the innings, launching an aggressive counterattack alongside Georgia Wareham. Fulmali remained unbeaten on 36 from just 15 balls, striking three boundaries and three sixes in a cameo that lifted Gujarat Giants to a formidable total of 192 for five.

Who is Ayushi Soni?

While the retirement out drew attention for its historic significance, Soni’s broader journey offers insight into why the Giants invested in her potential. An Indian all-rounder from Delhi, she contributes as a right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer and has built her reputation through consistent domestic performances.

Gujarat Giants secured her services for Rs 30 lakh at the WPL auction, viewing her as a developing option capable of adding balance to a squad. Her recent success in zonal T20 tournaments, where she was among the more prolific run-scorers, helped strengthen her case as an emerging talent. She has also represented the North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League.

Soni has also had a brief taste of international cricket. She made her lone T20I appearance in 2021 during South Africa’s tour of India, earning her debut under Deepti Sharma. Although she did not bat in that match, which India won comfortably, it marked an early milestone in her career.