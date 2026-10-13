Ayush Mhatre injured again, BCCI CoE again under scanner as Mumbai batter could miss six weeks

Mumbai:

Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre is expected to spend another spell on the sidelines after suffering a grade 4 tear in his right hamstring during the opening match of the Ranji Trophy season against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium. The 19-year-old is facing an estimated recovery period of four to six weeks, according to the initial assessment.

The setback comes months after he injured his left hamstring while representing Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League. He had returned to competitive cricket only recently after spending three months undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Now, his latest injury has put Mumbai on the back foot, who expected Mhatre to take more responsibility this season, having been appointed as the new vice-captain.

His latest injury raises fresh doubts over his availability for Mumbai's upcoming domestic fixtures, despite having been appointed vice-captain ahead of the Ranji Trophy campaign.

Mhatre suffered the injury against Chandigarh

Mhatre suffered the injury during the clash against Chandigarh. Suved Parkar took over his fielding duties and finally, after the game, Sportstar reported that the cricketer had hurt his hamstring again. His previous hamstring problem occurred while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, forcing him to miss the remainder of IPL 2026.

The current injury affects his right hamstring, rather than the left side that required an extended rehabilitation programme earlier this year. His return to action will depend on how the injury responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

Mumbai, meanwhile, opened their Ranji Trophy campaign with a commanding victory over Chandigarh, winning by an innings and 155 runs in their Elite Group D encounter on Tuesday. The hosts made 429 in their first innings, with Siddhesh Lad scoring 86 and Musheer Khan contributing 65. Tanush Kotian added 58, while Mohit Awasthi finished unbeaten on 56.

Chandigarh, in response, were dismissed for 78 in their first innings, leaving Mumbai with a 351-run advantage and prompting the follow-on. The visitors responded with 196 in their second innings, but could not prevent an innings defeat.

Shams Mulani took three wickets for 69 runs, while Kotian returned figures of three for 30. Mumbai completed the match inside three days, earning a bonus point alongside their opening victory.

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