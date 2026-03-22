Axed RCB IPL winner scores 195* off 69 balls in 20-over game in Ayodhya Premier League

New Delhi:

Dropped from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their 2025 title campaign, young batter Swastik Chikara has stormed into the headlines with a jaw-dropping knock. Chikara, who did not get to play a game last year in the Indian cash-rich league for RCB, scored a jaw-dropping 195* off just 69 balls in the Ayodhya Premier League.

Opening the batting alongside Priyanshu Pandey for the Gomti Thunder, Chikara and his partner batted through to help their team make 307/0 in their 20 overs against Hindon Titans.

Chikara hits 21 sixes, falls just short of double ton

Chikara made a swashbuckling 195* as he missed the double century by just five runs in a knock that was filled with 21 sixes and 11 fours. The former RCB batter needed 27 runs to score when he got the strike with five balls to go.

He hit a couple of sixes and then a four before he missed the fifth delivery and ended the innings with another maximum. His partner, Pandey, scored 100 from 54 balls with 12 fours and five sixes. In response, Titans were dismissed for 218.

Who is Swastik Chikara?

Swastik Chikara is a young Indian cricketer who has shown his talent in domestic and T20 leagues. He hogged the limelight for his strong run in the 2024 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, when he made 499 runs for Meerut Maverick at a strike rate of 186.

While he did not unveil a similar impact in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Uttar Pradesh. He was signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2025; however, he warmed the bench for the entire season.

He was released by the RCB ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and was not picked during the bidding war last year.

RCB gear up for title defence

Meanwhile, for the first time in their history, RCB will be playing to defend their IPL title. They had finally won the crown after beating the Punjab Kings in the final last year, bringing an end to an 18-year wait.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will be kicking off the tournament on Saturday, March 28, with their opening game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.